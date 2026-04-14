Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

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Whitehawk Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ WHWK opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.48.

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21.

Insider Activity at Whitehawk Therapeutics

In other Whitehawk Therapeutics news, insider Bryan Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 522,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,507.07. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David James Lennon sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,942.36. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 367,909 shares of company stock worth $1,274,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whitehawk Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHWK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

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