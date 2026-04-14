Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

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Broadwind Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.15.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.18 million. Broadwind Energy had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macco Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadwind Energy by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

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Broadwind Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company’s offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

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