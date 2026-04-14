DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.

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DMC Global Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BOOM opened at $5.20 on Friday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in DMC Global by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in DMC Global by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 120,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DMC Global by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DMC Global

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DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

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