Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of ACGL Q1 Earnings

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2028 earnings estimates for Arch Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2028 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $97.06 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $2,112,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,220. This trade represents a 60.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,637. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

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Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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