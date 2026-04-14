Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

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Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $7.34 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 36.40%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 80.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 285,235 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 1,339.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 207,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 192,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

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Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company’s core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

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