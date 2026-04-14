Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 55.2% in March

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 190,638 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 425,770 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Sphere 3D by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Sphere 3D by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 131,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114,460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 192.13% and a negative return on equity of 84.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sphere 3D will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ANY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sphere 3D to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANY

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corporation is a technology company specializing in virtualization, containerization and data management solutions. The company develops software and appliance-based offerings designed to simplify the deployment, mobility and orchestration of applications and data across on-premises, private cloud and public cloud environments. Its platforms enable organizations to consolidate IT infrastructure, improve resource utilization and accelerate application delivery without extensive re-engineering of legacy systems.

Among its key products is the Glassware platform, which allows enterprises to containerize Windows and Linux applications for delivery to virtually any endpoint without needing native software installs.

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