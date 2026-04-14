Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,097 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the March 15th total of 147,360 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 945.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,866.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

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Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDU stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.84. 140,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,439. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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