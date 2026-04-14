XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XIAO-I in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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XIAO-I Trading Up 6.6%

AIXI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. XIAO-I has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 31st. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

XIAO-I Company Profile

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XIAO-I (NASDAQ: AIXI) is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions driven by natural language processing and machine learning. The company offers a suite of AI-powered products designed to automate and enhance customer interactions, knowledge management and data analytics for enterprise clients. XIAO-I’s core offerings include conversational AI engines, intelligent customer service platforms, knowledge graph development and voice and image recognition modules.

The company delivers its solutions via both cloud-based and on-premise deployments, catering to sectors such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, government services and healthcare.

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