Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,748 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 10,913 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

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Addex Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule allosteric modulators for central nervous system disorders. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a U.S. research presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on targeting metabotropic glutamate (mGlu) receptors and GABAB receptors to address unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry.

The company’s lead candidate, dipraglurant (ADX48621), is an mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator in clinical development for levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease.

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