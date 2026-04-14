WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,377 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 4,826 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,375 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EES traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 675.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.