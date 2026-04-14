Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Down 47.9% in March

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 429,594 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the March 15th total of 823,817 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VVR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. 426,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

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Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 98,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 438,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 47,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund was launched in 2005 with the objective of providing high current income while seeking to preserve capital. It is structured as a diversified portfolio of senior floating-rate loans and other income-oriented debt securities.

The trust primarily invests in senior secured loans issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which typically rank higher in a borrower’s capital structure and offer floating-rate coupon payments.

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