Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,983 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 11,638 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,447 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCUS stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,558. Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (FCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Pinnacle Focused Equity index. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between large-cap equities and Treasurys, or a combination of both, based on a proprietary model that identifies positive and negative market signals in the US equity market. FCUS was launched on Dec 29, 2022 and is managed by Pinnacle.

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