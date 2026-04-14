AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC) Short Interest Update

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,317 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,375,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,281,000 after buying an additional 1,157,643 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,168,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 807,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,800,000 after buying an additional 45,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 4,873.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter.

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AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA LRGC traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09. AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF has a 12 month low of $58.29 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

About AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF

The AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (LRGC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US companies. Its stock selection process combines fundamental and quantitative research to identify opportunities while managing risk. LRGC was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

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