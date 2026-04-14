iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Short Interest Down 52.6% in March

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,356 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 11,291 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,947 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares LifePath Retirement ETF alerts:

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Price Performance

Shares of IRTR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. iShares LifePath Retirement ETF has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Retirement ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.