JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Short Interest Down 61.3% in March

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 890 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 2,297 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,074 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.76. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPME. MAI Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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