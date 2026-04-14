ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:CTEX) Short Interest Update

ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:CTEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,416 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 2,490 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CTEX stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. 215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403. ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.67.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTEX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (CTEX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Cleantech index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies involved in the development of technologies that enable clean energy generation. Holdings are equally-weighted within tiers. CTEX was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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