Mixed Martial Arts Group (NYSEAMERICAN:MMA) Trading Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:MMA – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.4996 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 294,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 369,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4622.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Price Performance

Mixed Martial Arts Group Company Profile

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Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While we believe martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities.

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