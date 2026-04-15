Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPSW) Shares Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPSW – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.3902 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 10,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 13,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3901.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPSW) is a provider of technology-enabled services and solutions for the residential real estate and mortgage lifecycle. The company supports institutions involved in loan servicing, asset management and disposition, offering a combination of operational capabilities and software intended to streamline processes associated with distressed and non-performing loans as well as routine property management activities.

Its service offerings typically include property preservation and inspection, field services, valuation and appraisal support, default servicing and loss mitigation support, and real estate brokerage and disposition services.

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