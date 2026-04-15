Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII (NASDAQ:HVII) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII (NASDAQ:HVII – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.3750. Approximately 119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 63,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII (NASDAQ:HVII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 399,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 109,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII during the fourth quarter valued at $3,492,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $14,413,000.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII (NASDAQ: HVII) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly known as a blank-check company, formed to raise capital in a public offering for the purpose of identifying, negotiating and completing one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, its principal business activity is to locate and transact with a private operating company and provide that company with a path to become publicly traded through a de-SPAC merger or similar transaction.

The company’s operating activities center on sourcing potential acquisition targets, conducting due diligence, structuring and negotiating merger agreements, and arranging the financing needed to close transactions.

Further Reading

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