Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,659 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 19,395 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coffee from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA remained flat at $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 166,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,258. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter.

Coffee Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Coffee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Coffee Company Profile

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Coffee Holding Company, Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company’s core activities encompass the importation of green coffee beans, artisanal roasting and blending, and the packaging of coffee and tea products for wholesale customers. Through its operations, Coffee Holding Company serves a diverse client base that includes coffeehouses, restaurants, hotels, health care facilities, vending operators and retail chains.

The company’s product offering spans whole‐bean and ground coffees, single‐serve pods, cold brew formats and bulk tea selections, with both branded and private‐label solutions.

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