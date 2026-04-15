Calisa Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALIS) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Calisa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALIS – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Calisa Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Calisa Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Calisa Acquisition

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calisa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calisa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calisa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calisa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,524,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calisa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,979,000.

About Calisa Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Calisa Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALIS) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, its primary corporate purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete one or more business combinations, such as mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, or similar transactions that would result in a privately held company becoming publicly listed through the SPAC structure.

Like other SPACs, Calisa Acquisition typically raises capital through an initial public offering and holds those proceeds in a trust account while it evaluates potential target companies.

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