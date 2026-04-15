JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.76 and last traded at $66.0135. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82.

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JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF ( NASDAQ:LCDS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (LCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US large caps. LCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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