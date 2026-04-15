Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,239 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the March 15th total of 6,111 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.3%

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 5,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,430. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

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Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDP) is a holding company focused on investments in broadband communications. The company’s principal asset is a substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest broadband connectivity companies in the United States. Liberty Broadband leverages a tracking stock structure to provide shareholders with direct exposure to the performance of its Charter stake, while maintaining a lean corporate structure that is primarily dedicated to asset management and shareholder returns.

Through its position in Charter Communications, Liberty Broadband participates indirectly in a wide range of digital video, internet and voice services.

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