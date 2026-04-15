Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) Trading 3.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Old Market Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 1,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Old Market Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.95.

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Institutional Trading of Old Market Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Market Capital stock. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Old Market Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OMCC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP owned 0.60% of Old Market Capital worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Old Market Capital

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

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