HLXC (NASDAQ:HLXC) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

HLXC (NASDAQ:HLXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.29. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HLXC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st.

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HLXC Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24.

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