Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF (NASDAQ:PLTZ) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF (NASDAQ:PLTZ – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.58 and last traded at $32.68. Approximately 1,082,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,887,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF Trading Down 5.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF by 1,723.8% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 184,759 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF Company Profile

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, software and services sectors. The fund employs short strategy and uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

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