iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,676 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 67,326 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,064,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,749,000. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 171,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 550,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,158. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $49.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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