Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU) Trading Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.32 and last traded at $66.32. 64,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 168,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 6.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86.

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Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.2253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter.

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The Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares ETF (AMUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMUU was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

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