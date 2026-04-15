Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.7212 and last traded at $0.7212. Approximately 2,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7255.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

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About Huaneng Power International

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Huaneng Power International, Inc is a China-based power generation company and a core subsidiary of China Huaneng Group. The company is primarily engaged in the generation and sale of electricity and related products through a diverse portfolio that includes coal-fired, natural gas, hydro, wind and solar power plants. It supplies electricity to regional grid companies and serves industrial, commercial and residential customers across multiple provinces in the People’s Republic of China.

Huaneng Power International operates a broad mix of conventional and renewable energy assets.

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