Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 31,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF

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The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. GOOP was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by Kurv.

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