T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. 13,959,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 14,283,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $757.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08.

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Institutional Trading of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

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