FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) Trading 5.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of FBS Global Limited (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.6499 and last traded at $0.6342. Approximately 108,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,797,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6026.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FBS Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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FBS Global Stock Up 5.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FBS Global in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBS Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FBS Global by 202.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the period.

FBS Global Company Profile

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The predecessor of our principal operating company was incorporated on March 9, 1996 in Singapore under the name Finebuild Systems Pte Ltd. Pursuant to a restructuring that took effect on August 2, 2022, FBS Global Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Success Elite Developments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI, became the ultimate holding company of our current principal operating subsidiary referred to herein as FBS SG. From its beginning as a construction company since 1996, FBS SG has developed into a premier integrated engineering company that provides a full suite of construction and engineering services.

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