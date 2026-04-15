Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 51,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 133,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. SKRE was launched on Jan 3, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.