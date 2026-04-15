Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (NYSEARCA:LLYX) Short Interest Down 35.5% in March

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (NYSEARCA:LLYX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 63,687 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 98,761 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (NYSEARCA:LLYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned 0.34% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LLYX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. 239,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,393. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39.

About Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (LLYX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), less fees and expenses. LLYX was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

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