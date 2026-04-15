Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG) Short Interest Update

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 772 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 1,223 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,614 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SFHG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,997. Samfine Creation Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Samfine Creation Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samfine Creation Holdings Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Samfine Creation Holdings Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Samfine Creation Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes.

Further Reading

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