MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Down 36.1% in March

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 53,581 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 83,895 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaCo in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaCo presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of MediaCo

MediaCo Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDIA Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MediaCo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDIA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 46,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.15. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile

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MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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