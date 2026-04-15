Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,078,298 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 4,741,337 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,780,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,605,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037,336. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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