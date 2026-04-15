JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSV) Short Interest Down 35.9% in March

JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 651 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 1,016 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 69,208 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 653. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $63.02.

JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (JPSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US small-cap value stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE proxy portfolio model JPSV was launched on Mar 7, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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