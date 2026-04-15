Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 218,244 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 109,659 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. 490,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,931. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.18. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $94.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30.

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Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks. The Fund uses statistical sampling techniques that take into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to create a portfolio of securities listed in the index that have a similar investment profile to the entire the Index.

Further Reading

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