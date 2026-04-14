Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Declines By 35.7%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 121,535 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 188,899 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 84,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.94.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 4,646.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on VYNE Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 88,030 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for vascular, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of selective oral inhibitors that modulate key pathways implicated in chronic tissue damage and immune dysregulation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, VYNE Therapeutics seeks to address high-unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary chemical and biological insights to create differentiated drug candidates.
The company’s lead program, VTX-002, targets the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R) pathway, which plays a central role in macrophage proliferation and activation.
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