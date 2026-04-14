Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Declines By 35.7%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 121,535 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 188,899 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 84,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

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VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 4,646.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 88,030 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

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VYNE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for vascular, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of selective oral inhibitors that modulate key pathways implicated in chronic tissue damage and immune dysregulation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, VYNE Therapeutics seeks to address high-unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary chemical and biological insights to create differentiated drug candidates.

The company’s lead program, VTX-002, targets the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R) pathway, which plays a central role in macrophage proliferation and activation.

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