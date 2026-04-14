Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 296,480 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the March 15th total of 172,910 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeo Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEO. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Zeo Energy during the third quarter worth about $915,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Zeo Energy by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 366,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zeo Energy by 98.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 86,047 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeo Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeo Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

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Zeo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Zeo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zeo Energy ( NASDAQ:ZEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zeo Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZEO

Zeo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services.

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