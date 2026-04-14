Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram Sells 500 Shares

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $17,490.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 286,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004,839.68. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 10,200 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $357,816.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 9,165 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $320,500.05.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 360 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $12,564.00.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RAPP stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 496,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,964. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $42.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,547,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after buying an additional 997,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,215,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,887,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,055,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 265.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 892,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 648,378 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Rapport Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rapport Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapport Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

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Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

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Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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