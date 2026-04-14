Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) COO Sells 7,335 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) COO Sachin Jain sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $770,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,380. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sachin Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 8th, Sachin Jain sold 3,953 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $363,676.00.

CoreWeave Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of CRWV traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.20. 45,243,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,679,418. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion and a PE ratio of -36.62. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.CoreWeave’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave News Summary

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CoreWeave Company Profile

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CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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