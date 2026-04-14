Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Lowered to $1,500.00 at Barclays

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,459.58.

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Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,342.04. The company had a trading volume of 173,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,300.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,366.85. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $962.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.41 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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