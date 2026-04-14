NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Director Purchases $1,060,750.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Cook bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 130,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,936,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,160,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

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NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKE

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

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Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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