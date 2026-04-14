ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,531.98 and last traded at $1,518.30. Approximately 1,721,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,837,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,500.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.50.

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ASML Stock Performance

ASML Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,390.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,208.62. The company has a market cap of $597.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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