FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,710 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 3,444 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTAIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 1,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

About FTAI Aviation

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. is a publicly traded aircraft leasing company that acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company’s fleet consists of narrow-body and wide-body jets, primarily from the Airbus A320 family and Boeing 737 series, which it places under operating leases with carriers across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. FTAI Aviation focuses on modern, mid-life aircraft to balance acquisition cost with residual value stability.

In addition to lease financing, FTAI Aviation provides comprehensive asset management and remarketing services.

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