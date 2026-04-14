Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,301 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 3,454 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.5%

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

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Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc is a U.S.-based private equity firm and business consolidator focused on acquiring and growing lower middle-market companies. Through its holding company structure, Great Elm Group invests equity capital alongside management teams in established businesses across diverse industries, including business services, healthcare and wellness, industrial services, and consumer products. The company’s disciplined investment approach emphasizes cash-flow stability, operational improvement, and strategic add-on acquisitions.

In June 2022, Great Elm Group, Inc completed the issuance of its 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ: GEGGL), a series of senior unsecured notes that bear interest at a fixed rate payable semiannually and mature in 2027.

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