GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,876 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 2,720 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
GP-Act III Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of GP-Act III Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 71,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,338. GP-Act III Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.
GP-Act III Acquisition Company Profile
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