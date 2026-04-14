GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,876 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 2,720 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GP-Act III Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GP-Act III Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 71,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,338. GP-Act III Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get GP-Act III Acquisition alerts:

GP-Act III Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. in November 2020. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GP-Act III Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP-Act III Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.