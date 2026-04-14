Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $208.51 and last traded at $208.26, with a volume of 1590330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.67.

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Chart Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.15 and its 200-day moving average is $204.92.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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